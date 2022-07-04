Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $15,308,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

