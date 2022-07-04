Evercore ISI Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $95.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.37.

ETSY opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

