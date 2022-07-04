Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 111,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

