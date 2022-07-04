Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 192 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 860,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.72 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

