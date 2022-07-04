Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 4,048 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $102,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

