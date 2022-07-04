Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 4,058 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $240.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

