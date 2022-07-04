Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 556 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

