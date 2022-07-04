Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

EPD opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

