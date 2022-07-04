Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

