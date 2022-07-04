Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Starbucks worth $101,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 179,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

