Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

