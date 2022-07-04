Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.99. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.