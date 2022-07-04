Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

