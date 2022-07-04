Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

