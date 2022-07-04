Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,287 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

