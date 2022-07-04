Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.