Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 203 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.