Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 465 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.32 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

