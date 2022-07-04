Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 64 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

