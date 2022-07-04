Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $174.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

