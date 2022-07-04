Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.