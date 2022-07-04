Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

