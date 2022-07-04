Federal Realty Investment Trust Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.56 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.