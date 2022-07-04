FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $223.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.