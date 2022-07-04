Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 26,386 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

