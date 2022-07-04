Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 5,717 Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,157,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 8,098.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.