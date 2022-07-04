Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.