Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 594.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

