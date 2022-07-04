Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

