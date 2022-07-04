Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 910,830 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

