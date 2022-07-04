Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $126.37 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

