Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 97,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,773,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $53.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.