Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,153,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.95 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

