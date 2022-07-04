Fermata Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises 1.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PKW stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

