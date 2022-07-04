Fermata Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 214,356 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $178.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39.

