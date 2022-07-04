Fermata Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

