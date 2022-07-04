Fermata Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $337.24 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $332.88 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

