Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.