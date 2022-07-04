Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $149.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

