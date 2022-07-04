Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

COPX opened at $29.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

