Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.33 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

