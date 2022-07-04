Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,811,112,326.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $324.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

