Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $44.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

