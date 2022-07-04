Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74.

