Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

