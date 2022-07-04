Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 55,158 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18.

