Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

