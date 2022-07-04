Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $32.33 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

