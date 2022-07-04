Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.95 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

