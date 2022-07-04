Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,241.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

